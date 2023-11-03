UAE President Receives Phone Call From Prime Minister Of India

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today discussed in a phone call recent developments in the Middle East, particularly the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the implications of the situation on the region.

His Highness and the Prime Minister of India also discussed the importance of urgent diplomatic efforts to establish a clear pathway to achieve a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace, thereby ensuring the stability, security, and peace of the broader region and preventing the escalation of violence and crises.

His Highness emphasised the priority of intensifying efforts to stop the deterioration of the humanitarian conditions of civilians in Gaza while protecting their lives. In addition, he stressed the need to ensure the swift delivery of aid and enable humanitarian organisations to fulfill their obligations in this regard.

His Highness and the Prime Minister of India also discussed during the call UAE-India cooperation that serves mutual interests and contributes to promoting comprehensive and sustainable development in both countries.

