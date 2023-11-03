Gifts On Occasion Of Victory Day Sent To 1,250 Families In Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
With the special attention and assignment of Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev, the implementation of social projects in
Azerbaijan continues successfully. Gifts and assistance are
provided to low-income families, martyrs, veterans, and other
vulnerable groups of the population on all holidays and significant
days, Azernews reports.
In continuation of these events, on 3 November - on the eve of
Victory Day - assistance in the form of food packages was
distributed to 1250 low-income families living in Nakhchivan, as
well as in other regions.
Plenipotentiary representative of the President of Azerbaijan in
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli and chairman of
Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC), member of Milli
Majlis Sattar Mokhbaliyev took part in the aid distribution
ceremony. It is reported that the holiday gifts brought for
low-income residents of the Autonomous Republic, including families
of martyrs and veterans, consisted of various foodstuffs.
Then 5 cars with gifts were sent to the specified addresses.
It should be noted that to support the measures implemented by
the head of state to solve social problems of low-income, martyrs,
and veteran families, a total of 6450 low-income families,
including gifts, were distributed to the families of martyrs and
veterans during the last 5 months of 2023 with the financial
support of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan, Council
of Trade Unions of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
MENAFN03112023000195011045ID1107367392
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.