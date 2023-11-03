WB Introduces New Five-Year Strategy For Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 3. The World Bank
Group has introduced a new five-year strategy, the Country
Partnership Framework (CPF), for Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.
Tatiana Proskuryakova, the Regional Director for Central Asia at
the World Bank, stated that under this CPF, the bank will support
Kyrgyzstan's economic transformation through policy guidance,
technical support, and planned project financing of approximately
$500 million.
The new CPF encompasses three core objectives, which include
increasing employment through the private sector, improving access
to sustainably managed natural resources, and empowering vulnerable
population groups by enhancing human capital and economic
prospects.
Furthermore, the CPF places a strong emphasis on addressing
global challenges, such as strengthening resilience to climate
impacts and reducing emissions, promoting gender equality,
supporting economic transformation and employment, strengthening
institutional capacities, and mitigating the risks associated with
instability.
According to WB, the development of this new CPF was a
collaborative effort involving the International Finance
Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency
(MIGA).
WB's initiatives in Kyrgyzstan currently encompass 22 projects
aimed at modernizing and advancing various sectors, with
commitments exceeding $1 billion.
