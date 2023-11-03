Some 275 Children To Be Evacuated From Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 275 children are expected to be evacuated from the Kharkiv region in the near future due to a deterioration in the security situation.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Temporarily Occupied Territories Reintegration Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Due to a challenging security situation in the Kharkiv region, mandatory evacuation has been endorsed for 275 children and their families from 66 settlements,” the report states.

In particular, this refers to the following territorial communities in the Kharkiv region's Kupiansk district: Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Dvorichna and Vilkhuvatka.

Evacuation efforts are expected to last 45 days. The evacuated children, accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, will be provided with free accommodation, humanitarian aid and psychological assistance.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister - Temporarily Occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the evacuation of children from dangerous areas.

A reminder that evacuation efforts are free of charge. For pre-registration, it is necessary to contact local government agencies.