India Vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Dancing To 'My Name Is Lakhan' During WC Clash Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During the IND vs SL CWC 2023 match, an electrifying moment unfolded as Virat Kohli showcased his dance moves while the crowd passionately sang the iconic 'My Name is Lakhan' song. The video of this lively spectacle quickly gained viral status, adding a touch of entertainment to the cricket extravaganza.

Spectators were visibly enthralled by Virat Kohli's spirited dance performance, a rare sight for the fans. Kohli had already left his mark on the game, scoring 88 runs in the first innings and narrowly missing the opportunity to match Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. Although his initial dismissal left him visibly disappointed, the mood took a joyous turn in the second innings as the Indian bowlers dominated the Sri Lankan top order.

Jasprit Bumrah scripted history by taking a wicket on the very first ball of the innings, a first for an Indian in a World Cup game. Mohammed Siraj followed suit, securing three early wickets during his opening spell, sending shockwaves through the Sri Lankan lineup. The scoreboard reflected a grim 3/4, and Mohammed Shami continued the onslaught, adding two more wickets as Sri Lanka plummeted to 14/6.

As the Indian bowlers weaved their magic, Virat Kohli added a touch of Bollywood flair to the occasion, dancing to 'My Name is Lakhan.' Prior to his dance, he had pumped up the crowd amidst resounding 'India India' chants at the Wankhede Stadium.

The match also saw Mohammed Shami reach a milestone, becoming India's joint-highest wicket-taker in World Cups alongside Javagal Sreenath and Zaheer Khan, with 44 wickets, after claiming his fourth scalp against Sri Lanka.

India's victory over Sri Lanka essentially solidified their spot in the semifinals, as they were on the verge of their seventh consecutive group stage win, amassing 14 points on the table.

Additionally, although Virat Kohli narrowly missed reaching Sachin Tendulkar's 49 ODI centuries, he achieved another significant feat by surpassing the Little Master's record for crossing the 1000-run mark in ODIs, accomplishing this feat eight times in his career, compared to Sachin's seven.

