Israeli Soldier Killed, Others Injured In Clashes In Jenin, West Bank

Ramallah, Nov. 3 (Petra)-- An Israeli soldier was killed and three others were injured during clashes that erupted in the city of Jenin, in the northern West Bank, Israeli Channel 12 announced.Israel, the occupying power, is carrying out a series of raids and arrests in a number of West Bank cities before October 7.

