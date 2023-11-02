Czechia's Chief Of General Staff Arrives In Kyiv, Meets With Zaluzhnyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, Karel Rehka, has arrived in Kyiv and met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

That's according to Radio Prague International , Ukrinform reports.

Both parties discussed the current situation in the field of security, the possibility of assistance from the Czech Republic, as well as the training of the military and the exchange of experience.

A statement released by the Czech army says that Ukrainian partners praised the assistance provided by the Czech Armed Forces.

Earlier, General Rehka said that in 2023, more than 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers underwent military training in the Czech Republic. Another Ukrainian unit is currently undergoing training in the Libava Military Training Area in the Olomouc Region of the Czech Republic.

According to the government decision, in 2023, the Czech Republic undertook to train 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

In October, the Czech government approved the extension of the mandate for the training of Ukrainian soldiers in the Czech Republic until the end of 2024.

"We will continue to help Ukraine. Our meetings are necessary so that the assistance to Ukraine could bring maximum benefit," Rehka said.

Photo: bintel