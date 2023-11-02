US, China Agree To Work With UK To Protect Against AI Risk

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Bloomberg

The US, China and 26 other nations agreed to work together to protect against the potential for artificial intelligence to cause "catastrophic harm,” as government ministers and industry executives met on Wednesday at the UK's global AI Safety summit.

Nations "have stated a shared responsibility to address AI risks and take forward vital international collaboration on frontier AI safety and research,” UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement shortly after the 2-day summit opened at Britain's World War II code-breaking center in Bletchley Park, north of London.

Sunak hailed the agreement as a "landmark achievement” that marks the willingness of the world's greatest AI powers to collaborate on regulating the emerging technology. China's involvement is particularly significant, given fraught relations that exist with western nations over areas like trade, security and human rights.

The communique sets out a common international approach on the rapidly advancing technology, delivering on a key goal for the British government when it organized the summit.

It's the first global meeting on "frontier” AI - the most powerful systems - to bring together business executives with leading politicians, and Sunak is hosting around 100 people from 28 countries.

They include US Vice President Kamala Harris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

Signatories to the joint statement, including Saudi Arabia, the European Union and Japan, vowed to "work together in an inclusive manner to ensure human-centric, trustworthy and responsible AI that is safe, and supports the good of all.”

China's vice minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Wu Zhaohui, joined UK Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and European Commission Vice President of Values and Transparency Věra Jourová on stage to deliver speeches at the summit on Wednesday.