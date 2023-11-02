Jones The Grocer Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis Welcomes Incredible Talents In Culinary And Hospitality

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Jones The Grocer Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis has appointed two outstanding professionals who will take our culinary and hospitality offerings to new heights. Jerin Varghese, an extraordinary talent with a unique blend of culinary expertise and music artistry, joins us as our new Chef, while Vinod, an experienced hospitality expert, steps in as the new Store Manager. This dynamic duo brings a wealth of experience and creativity to the branch, promising an unparalleled culinary and hospitality experience.

Chef Jerin, also known as DJ Chef J, is a unique personality in the culinary and music world. A talented Indian native, he has honed his skills in Marriot, Grand Heritage Hilton, Southern Sun & Dusit Thani, collaborating with some of the most innovative international chefs in the industry. With over 15 years of culinary expertise and more than 5 years as a freelance professional DJ and event maker, Jerin embodies a unique fusion of talents which has given birth to a culinary journey like no other. Chef Jerin possesses exceptional relationship-building skills and an innate ability to control the mood of both food and music, making him a true maestro in the kitchen and on the turntables.

Vinod, with over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, joins as the new Store Manager. His journey began in Goa, the tourism hub of India, where he started as an Apprentice trainee at the Taj Group of hotels and resorts. To pursue his dreams, Vinod relocated to Dubai, gaining valuable Middle East experience with Hilton Hotels and later with the Jumeirah Group, managing diverse restaurant concepts. Before joining the Radisson RED team, Vinod oversaw the flagship Jones the Grocer Emirates Golf Club, adding a wealth of experience to his already impressive career. He believes that a job title is just that – a title. What truly matters is exceeding customer satisfaction, a passion that he brings to every aspect of his work.

Stuart Birkwood, Curator aka General Manager, Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis, says: 'We're really excited to have two Jones venue specialists join our team here at RED. Vinod and Jerin are great additions who can further elevate Jones here in Silicon Oasis'

