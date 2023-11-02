Intercontinental Dhaka Wins Two Trophies At 17Th World Luxury Awards

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The popular elite hotel in the capital InterContinental Dhaka won two accolades at the 17th World Luxury Hotel Awards held at Grand Hyatt Athens in Greece on October 28.

At the gala award ceremony, InterContinental Dhaka won in the“Best Luxury City Hotel in Bangladesh” category while the hotel's spa was dubbed the“Best Luxury Hotel Spa in Bangladesh”.

About the win, Ashwani Nayar, General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka, said,“We are absolutely overjoyed to receive the accolades by the prestigious World Luxury Awards in consecutive years which reinforces InterContinental Dhaka's true commitment to providing world class services in the luxury and lifestyle segment."

It may be mentioned here that this is the second consecutive year InterContinental Dhaka has won awards at the World Luxury Awards.

About 300 properties worldwide including hotels, spas, restaurants and travel establishments were awarded for their dedication and commitment to luxury hospitality at the 17th World Luxury Hotel Awards as the award ceremony every year recognises world-class facilities and service excellence of luxury hotels in the world.

