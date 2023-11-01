Dubai Calligraphy Biennale Witnessed The UAE Unveiling Of HUAWEI Matepad Papermatte Editions

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai, UAE– In a captivating convergence of creativity, technology, and culture, the 'Created by Huawei MatePad' Calligraphy Workshop set the stage for a memorable artistic journey on Saturday, October 28th. The workshop, held at the stunning DIFC Gate Avenue, was an integral part of the closing weekend of the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, a month-long imitative organised by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. This workshop exceeded all expectations, celebrating the fusion of digital artistry and traditional calligraphy in a grand showcase.

The workshop, brought together 20 talented students from Dubai Roads and Transport Authority's Salama Magazine readership, each aged between 12 and 14, and brimming with enthusiasm for art and drawing. Under the seasoned guidance of Arabic calligraphy artists Narjes Noureddine and Bassem Zbeeb, these young creatives embarked on a voyage into the extraordinary world of digital calligraphy. Equipped with the new cutting-edge HUAWEI MatePad PaperMatte and HUAWEI 2nd-gen M-Pencils, they delved into an expansive realm of artistic possibilities. Noureddine's expertise and mentorship added depth to their experience, while Bassem Zbeeb captivated with stories intertwining Arabic and Chinese culture.

Narjes Noureddine, renowned for her mastery of Arabic calligraphy, injected the workshop with her international acclaim and unwavering passion for art. Her artistic journey transcends traditional calligraphy, embracing classical plates, contemporary paintings, murals, and sculptures. Her dedication to nurturing talent was evident as she inspired exploration of the intricacies of this traditional art form.

The“Created by Huawei MatePad” platform, celebrated for its commitment to nurturing digital artistry while preserving traditional art forms in the digital age, demonstrated Huawei's unwavering dedication to innovation and the medium. Notably, Huawei has previously collaborated with local artists under the“Created by Huawei MatePad” campaign, reinforcing the brand's deep-rooted support for the arts.

Beyond an exceptional event, the workshop marked the much-anticipated launch of the all-new HUAWEI MatePad 11-inch and MatePad 11 PaperMatte Editions in the UAE. These remarkable devices introduce consumers to the HUAWEI PaperMatte Display, a breakthrough that minimizes reflections and glare. Utilizing nano-level anti-glare etching technology, it eliminates up to 97% of light interference, creating a paper-like visual experience that reduces eye strain. A unique Color eBook mode also allows tablet users to enjoy their favourite comics in a format reminiscent of traditional paper books.

Boasting a vibrant 120 Hz refresh rate, both the MatePad 11” PaperMatte Edition and MatePad 11.5” PaperMatte Edition deliver smoother viewing, highly responsive touch control, and low-latency handwriting input.

The“Created by Huawei MatePad” Calligraphy Workshop was a resounding success, both in celebrating artistry and unveiling innovative technology. This event marks a pivotal moment where culture and technology intersected, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended.

The inaugural edition of Dubai Calligraphy Biennale was supported by Al Rostamani Group (Lead Supporter) and Sandooq Al Watan (Supporter), and was held in partnership with a variety of entities in the local cultural scene, including: Dubai Design District (D3), The Cultural and Scientific Association, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, Expo City Dubai, DIFC Gate Avenue, Museum of the Future, Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, Juma Al-Majid Center, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Media Office, Dubai Municipality, Alserkal Avenue, Art Dubai, Women's Museum, Tashkeel, Art Jameel, Mattar Bin Lahej Gallery, Boccara Gallery, Foundry, Khawla Art Gallery, Firetti Gallery, Efie Gallery, BEDU, AWC Gallery, Hobb Bookstore, Opera Gallery, Mondoir Art Gallery, thejamjar, Medaf, Mirzam, Kalimat, Slay Café, FRAME, 3IXAM, Huawei, and Level Shoes.

