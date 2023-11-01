Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept One Missile, 18 Shahed Drones Overnight - Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 31 to November 1, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's critical and military infrastructure, using Shahed-136/131 attack drones and a Kh-59 guided air missile.

According to the report, the Kh-59 missile and part of the Shahed UAVs were launched from Russia's Kursk region, whereas the rest of the enemy drones attacked Ukraine from the southeastern direction – Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Russians attack Kremenchuk oil refinery with drones

"During the overnight attack, an air raid alert was declared in most regions of Ukraine. Attack UAVs were destroyed along the tracking route by tactical aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defenses of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the report reads.

In total, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 18 out of 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones and the Kh-59 guided air missile.

Earlier reports said that an oil refinery in Kremenchuk had come under a drone attack.