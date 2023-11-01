Mohammed Salahuddin Promoted To Director, Marketing And Sales, Biman

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Country's one of the senior most airline commercial executives with 35 years of experience and specialisation in sales and marketing, Mohammed Salahuddin has been promoted to Director of Marketing and Sales at the country's flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Salahuddin's areas of strength include generating and executing dynamic ideas in the relevant area, exceeding sales and performance targets, identifying new opportunities of business and revenue. In his new role, Salahuddin looks to be part of the ongoing reformation process of the flag carrier by utilising knowledge base, eagerness to upgrade with modern business rules and previous achievements in a challenging role.

Salahuddin's long running experience in the aviation industry of the country includes being Biman's Country Manager-Malaysia, Manager-Tariff and IATA Affairs and Regional Manager-Manchester, among others, earlier. Prior to taking over the responsibility of Director, Salahuddin served as General Manager, Sales and Marketing of Biman since 2019 till 2023.

During his tenure at Biman, Salahuddin has implemented auto pricing system as per booking through own and GDS system, e-ticket in the entire BG network and earned the flag carrier 'Airline of the Year' accolade at Kuala Lumpur, among other notable achievements.

Talking to The Bangladesh Monitor informally, the new Director, Sales and Marketing of Biman said that he now aims to strengthen 24/7 airline standard call centre, minimise distribution cost, focus on online through B2B and B2C using API, strengthen partnership with interline carriers through codeshare and SPA and reposition

Biman as a commercial airline, not administrative, among others.