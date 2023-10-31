Enemy Increases Activity In Bakhmut Sector - Ground Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukrainian positions in the Kupiansk sector and have increased activity in the Bakhmut direction.

Volodymyr Fitio, the spokesperson of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during the nationwide news telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation in the area of responsibility of the eastern group of troops remains tense, but under control. The enemy continues to attack in the Kupiansk direction. They launch many artillery strikes, including 736 shelling attacks in the past day alone. They deploy MLRS, artillery, mortars; they used 16 kamikaze drones, there were eight airstrikes... Two attacks were repelled in this direction," Fitio noted.

According to him, in the Bakhmut direction, "the occupation forces are also very active: 7 combat clashes, 2 airstrikes, 26 kamikaze drones were used against Ukrainian positions, 576 shelling attacks, of which 159 were from artillery and 288 from mortars."

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 112 Russian invaders in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction and 123 more in the Bakhmut direction.

As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 45 Russian attacks in the past day.