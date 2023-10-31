Bybit Receives 'Centralized Exchange Of The Year' Award At The GB Tech Web3 Awards

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 31 October 2023 - Bybit , the world's third most visited crypto exchange, has been named 'Centralized Crypto Exchange of the Year' at the GB Tech Web3 Awards, held at Headlines, Dubai World Trade Centre on Oct. 30. The event brought together over 120 leaders and organizations from the crypto industry, celebrating the innovative spirit and significant accomplishments within the region's Web3 ecosystem.





Hosted by Motivate Media Group and GB Tech, a brand under the Gulf Business umbrella, in collaboration with Arte by Crypto Oasis, the ceremony recognized a total of 15 winners across various categories, highlighting their remarkable contributions to the burgeoning crypto field.



Bybit, a global cryptocurrency exchange with close to 20 million users, was commended for its outstanding performance and unwavering commitment to driving the adoption of decentralized technologies. The accolade reflects its rollout of unique and compelling products including TradeGPT, AI trading bots, and highly attractive passive income products via Bybit Earn.



"The GB Tech Web3 Awards are a testament to the incredible progress and innovation that's taking place in the crypto industry, and we are deeply honored to be recognized amongst such a prestigious group of industry leaders," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "This award is a reflection of our team's hard work, dedication, and belief in the transformative power of blockchain technology. We remain committed to advancing the industry and providing our users with exceptional service and opportunities in the crypto space."



The panel of judges for the GB Tech Web3 Awards included esteemed industry experts and members of the Gulf Business editorial team, ensuring a comprehensive and balanced evaluation of all nominees.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Bybit Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.



