Happy Halloween! History, Wishes And More - Here's Why We Celebrate This Spooky Occasion

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Halloween is a festival of joy and fun when people across the world trick and prefer to chill out with friends drinking pumpkin-spiced drinks. It is celebrated every year on October 31. On this day, children and adults around the world completely flip the normal rules of polite society and indulge in their more primitive selves Halloween 2023: HistoryHalloween has been around for more than thousands of years. Originally it was a religious observance, but with time it became increasingly secular over the centuries. Today Halloween is considered a holiday for dress-up and fun, especially for children. Its origins can be traced back to the ancient Celtic festival known as Samhain, which used to be held on November 1 in contemporary calendars.

In 7th Century, Pope Boniface IV created All Saints Day and it was celebrated on May 13, but in the 8th Century, Pope Gregory III moved the holiday to November 1 and soon All Saints Day incorporated some of the traditions of Samhain. The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve and later Halloween Halloween 2023: Why it is celebrated?Celts believed that on this particular day, the souls of the dead returned to their homes, so they dressed up themselves in costumes and lit bonfires to ward off spirits. In this way, popular Halloween tropes such as witches, ghosts, and goblins became associated with the holiday custom of trick-or-treating became popular in the United States in the late 19th century when America was flooded with new immigrants. These new migrants, especially the Irish and Scottish communities revived the Old World custom of \"guising,” in which a person would dress in costume and tell a joke or perform some trick for a piece of fruit or other treat and helped to popularize the celebration of Halloween nationally Halloween 2023: SignificanceHalloween is a festival of joy and fun. On this day, children dress up and visit the homes of their friends and relatives for trick or treating. People also decorate their homes with spooky as the primary theme and attend Halloween-themed parties with their friends are some Halloween wishes to share with your friends and family:Time to unleash your inner superhero and conquer Halloween with fun and flair!Wishing you a spook-tacular Halloween filled with thrills and chills!Time to come out of your shell and embrace the spooky spirit of Halloween!This Halloween, may your heart be as dark as the night and your spirits as high as the moon the moonlight guide you through a night of enchantment and mischief your pumpkin lantern shine bright and your spirits be even brighter this Halloween things get scary, I know I have a wonderful friend like you to rely upon. I wish you a scary, spooky and wonderful Halloween.

Happy Halloween 2023! There's nothing like the laughter of friends and the spookiness of Halloween night your Halloween is a real treat! Enjoy the spooky festivities.



