Kuwait Ambassador Submits Credentials To Liechtenstein Hereditary Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERN, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Ambassador Yaqoub Al-Sanad presented his credentials yesterday as a non-resident assigned ambassador to Liechtenstein to the Crown Prince Heir Alois von Liechtenstein in the capital Vaduz.

Speaking to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Sanad affirmed that during the meeting he stressed Kuwait's keenness to bolster relations with Liechtenstein and to build a global system in which peace prevails and international law and international humanitarian law are respected.

Ambassador Al-Sanad added that he extended His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's greetings and wishes of good health to His Highness the Prince of Liechtenstein, Hans-Adam II, the royal family, and the friendly people of Liechtenstein for continued progress and prosperity."

He also added that the Crown Prince of Liechtenstein has affirmed his nation's alignment with the diplomatic approach of the State of Kuwait in addressing global crises and resolving issues through peaceful means. In line with this commitment, Liechtenstein cast its vote in support of the Arab resolution for a Gaza ceasefire during the United Nations General Assembly session.

He also explained that Liechtenstein is keen to achieve a ceasefire, prevent the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and try to find sustainable solutions to this long-standing issue.

In the context of bilateral relations, the Crown Prince highlighted the shared interests and common ground between his country and the State of Kuwait as both nations prioritize stability, international peace, and security. He also expressed optimism for enhanced cooperation between the General Authority for Investment, investment entities, and the investment fund in his nation.

Liechtenstein is located between Switzerland and Austria, with an area not exceeding 160 square kilometers and a population of about 40,000 people. (end)

ta









MENAFN31102023000071011013ID1107346143