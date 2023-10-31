A1qa Earns Acclaim In The Everest Group's Quality Engineering Specialist Services PEAK Matrix Asses

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 30, 2023 12:02 pm - a1qa received the Major Contender status in the Quality Engineering Specialist Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023 by Everest Group.

a1qa, a next-gen QE and software testing provider, proudly announces its recognition as a Major Contender in the Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2023 released by Everest Group.

Everest Group conducts fact-based research to help businesses make informed decisions to address a variety of challenges they face and improve operational performance.

Following a comprehensive evaluation with two criteria at the core (market success and delivery capabilities), the judges have conferred upon a1qa the status of a Major Contender in the QE Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. This report allows enterprises to seek trusted QE partners, offering customized solutions to assist in attaining desired objectives, like accelerated delivery, optimized ROI, and strengthened competitive advantage.

Lena Yakimova, Head of testing department at a1qa, commented:“As businesses accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the demand for uncompromised software quality has soared. Nowadays, companies recognize the key role of QE to ensure sustained IT solutions releases, improve financial performance, and boost overall business success. Forming strategic partnerships with QE providers who possess laser-focused expertise and provide services tailored to unique clients' needs may allow them to reach these outcomes.

We're pleased to be acknowledged as one of the 24 most reliable QE vendors in the Quality Engineering Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2023. This underscores our dedication to helping our customers meet the evolving demands of picky market users with the help of independent QE.”

About a1qa

a1qa is a pure-play QE provider with a strong track record of delivering quality engineering services to companies across diverse areas: BFSI, healthcare, IT and software development, eCommerce, among others. With a dedicated team of over 1,100 professionals, a1qa has successfully assisted more than 800 clients in addressing various quality assurance challenges, resulting in faster project delivery, cost reduction, and effective risk control. a1qa maintains a quality management system certified to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 14001:2015.

Contact:

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 204 525 7620

United States:

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235

+1 720 207 5122

