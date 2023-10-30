(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Balkhy Highlights Global Concern over Antibiotic Resistance at Global Health Exhibition

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- During the Global Health Exhibition's discussion session, Professor Hanan Balkhy, the newly elected Regional Director for the World Health Organization in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, addressed the pressing issue of antimicrobial resistance, drawing the attention of key health officials and experts in attendance.In a recent session led by Rakan Bin Dohaish, Assistant Deputy Minister for International Collaborations, Dr. Balkhy discussed the widespread use of antimicrobials across various sectors, from human medicine to agriculture. She also highlighted Saudi Arabia's forthcoming initiative, the Fourth Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance, slated for November 2023. This event, aiming for impactful conclusions, is the latest in a series, with the previous one being held in Oman.She highlighted that this edition of the Global Health Exhibition showcased comprehensive programs, focusing on global endeavors to combat antimicrobial resistance for antibiotics. This spans across various sectors, from healthcare to animal welfare and environmental protection.Balkhy lauded the sixth edition of the 2023 Global Health Exhibition, describing it as "a wealth of information, particularly with its sessions focused on the latest in health sectors and fostering an exchange of innovative ideas." She recognized the collaborative efforts, both on the Saudi Arabian front and globally. She highlighted the significance of individual commitment to health, emphasizing that the well-being of the individual is central to all endeavors. Without a healthy person, she argued, real progress is challenging.The Global Health Exhibition stands out as a leading platform for unveiling the next wave of innovations in medical service logistics. It is a pivotal event where attendees can get firsthand insights into the latest tools and techniques revolutionizing healthcare on a global scale.

