(MENAFN- Baystreet) Motorola Leaps on Rave Alert OK in Arizona

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that the state of Arizona has selected Rave Alert to enable emergency notification and reverse 9-1-1 alerting in its 81 public safety answering points (PSAPs). With the cloud-based tool, each 9-1-1 center in the state can now send mass communications to residents and state employees via email, text message, desktop pop-ups, digital signage, social media and landline phones.

"When crises occur or are predicted, public safety agencies must swiftly get potentially lifesaving information out to community members so they can take action,” said Travis Jensen, administrator for the State of Arizona 9-1-1.“Motorola Solutions' Rave Alert will allow The State 9-1-1 Office to provide an imperative public safety tool that increases communication via a variety of channels during emergencies to help keep our residents safe.”

Leaders within the Arizona Department of Administration 9-1-1 Program spearheaded this statewide alerting technology deployment in order to replace disparate systems that can cause interoperability challenges, including a regional mass communication system set to expire at the end of the year. With the deployment of Rave Alert, 9-1-1 centers throughout Arizona can now work together to issue consistent public safety notifications, resident polls, emergency evacuation notices, Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) messages from FEMA and other timely communications.

MSI shares took on $1.59 to $273.98.

