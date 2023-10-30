Nahyan Bin Mubarak Opens 'Najah 2023 Education Fair' Amid Significant Turnout

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said that the UAE's visionary leaders prioritise higher education and is committed to supporting it in every way possible.

“Higher education is the royal gate for preparing the sons and daughters of the country for the future, so that they are qualified in all fields of modern sciences. Therefore, UAE universities are considered to be among the most developed in the region in various specialisations, appreciating all the efforts that seek to qualify our youth and support them, to face all challenges and achieve the success they aspire to.”

This came after Sheikh Nahyan inaugurated today the Najah 2023 Education Fair, the largest annual international exhibition of higher education in the UAE. The opening ceremony of the exhibition, supported by the Ministry of Education, was attended by a number of government and academic figures and a high-level delegation from the diplomatic corps, including ambassadors from several countries.

Najah Abu Dhabi is being held from 29th to 31st October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and showcases over 100 leading universities from more than 20 countries around the world, including the UAE, USA, the UK, Canada, Germany, Japan and others. With a successful track record of 16 years, Najah annually connects over 16,000 students from across the UAE with leading universities and colleges worldwide, making it a highly sought after event for colleges, universities and student service providers. In addition, Najah also features participation from embassies, official education bodies, vocational training institutes, education consultants, and language centres.

One of the highlights of Najah is the 'Success Hub,' which hosts more than 30 seminars and live talks by top global education professionals on cutting edge research areas, emerging disciplines and the most promising and rewarding future career paths. The Hub seeks to empower students and equip them with the tools and resources they need to chart out their own individual journey to a high-quality education.

Dima Al Sadi, Event Portfolio Manager of the Najah events at Informa Connect, the organising party, said,“If you are looking to make an informed decision about your higher education, Najah is the perfect platform for you. It's an event designed to address every query and concern that students or parents might have, starting from the criteria one must apply in selecting a university, how to stay focused on the academic journey, how to meet entry requirements and application deadlines, how to secure scholarships and financial assistance, career opportunities upon graduation, and much more.”

Najah also features a School Counsellors' Forum, which closely examines various higher education topics and trends, while simultaneously offering valuable networking and learning opportunities from some of the best-known names in the industry.

The event showcases a range of scholarship opportunities, along with the inside scoop on how to make successful applications for admissions and for financial assistance.

In addition to the abovementioned, Najah also features fun attractions including the highly popular Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) booth.

