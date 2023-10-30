               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Return Of Western Azerbaijan Should Be Put On Agenda


10/30/2023 9:22:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"The issue of return to Western Azerbaijan should be included in the agenda of the Council of Europe," political scientist Tofig Abbasov said at the scientific-practical conference "Role of national leader Heydar Aliyev in promoting the heritage of Western Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.

The issue of the return of Western Azerbaijan should be included in the agenda of the Council of Europe and serious work should be done in this direction. Also, international mechanisms should be involved in this issue, they should provide legal guarantees.

According to the political scientist, the return of Armenians to Garabagh and the return of Western Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia are different issues.

