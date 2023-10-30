Return Of Western Azerbaijan Should Be Put On Agenda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"The issue of return to Western Azerbaijan should be included in
the agenda of the Council of Europe," political scientist Tofig
Abbasov said at the scientific-practical conference "Role of
national leader Heydar Aliyev in promoting the heritage of Western
Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.
The issue of the return of Western Azerbaijan should be included
in the agenda of the Council of Europe and serious work should be
done in this direction. Also, international mechanisms should be
involved in this issue, they should provide legal guarantees.
According to the political scientist, the return of Armenians to
Garabagh and the return of Western Azerbaijanis to present-day
Armenia are different issues.
