FM, Bahraini Counterpart Address Arab Efforts To End War On Gaza, Support UN Resolution

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Saturday met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani in the frame of coordinating Arab countries' efforts to bring an end to the war on Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe it caused.

The ministers confirmed that joint and coordinated efforts are important to stop the war that may overspill, engulfing the whole region. The two officials emphasised the importance of the UN resolution that Jordan, as head of the Arab Group ambassadors to the United Nations, submitted and the UN General Assembly passed on Friday. The resolution aims at protecting civilians by legal and humanitarian obligations, The Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi and Al Zayani also reiterated that the Palestinian issue is pivotal and stressed the importance of a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution that embodies the independent, sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital on the June 4, 1967 lines.

The international community should take action to deliver assistance to Gaza and protect civilians in line with international law and humanitarian values that condemn targeting and killing civilians.

The ministers agreed to continue coordinating efforts to halt the war on Gaza and deliver urgent humanitarian aid to the strip.