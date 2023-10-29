Jordan Is Leading Relentless Efforts To Stop War On Gaza, Says Former FM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- Former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Marwan Muasher said that Jordan has a special status and has utilized its relations with countries of the world over the past decades, and this was evident in the current crisis to stop the aggression against Gaza.Speaking Sunday evening to an interview with the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTV), Muasher said that His Majesty King Abdullah moved immediately and visited 4 European capitals during the ongoing war on Gaza and spoke with US President Joe Biden."His Majesty King Abdullah has led relentless Jordanian efforts since the beginning of the crisis to stop the war on Gaza, and Jordan had assumed a role in the United Nations General Assembly resolution regarding the war on Gaza," Muasher added.He mentioned Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah's interview, through which she expressed the feelings of every Jordanian and Arab in harmony between the official and public stances, calling for uniting all official and public efforts in one track to stop the aggression.Muasher said that Arab stances towards the crisis is not as desired, and that the Arab countries that should move are not moving as they should, granting the Jordanian stance an increasing role in the current crisis.He explained that the UN General Assembly resolution clearly shows that there is a majority against the Israeli aggression on Gaza and against collective punishment against its residents."As the aggression continues, we will witness a shift in the Western world towards what is happening (in Gaza), as some Western countries biased with Israel voted in favor of the resolution," Muasher concluded.