Criminal Case Initiated, Following Events At Russia's Makhachkala Airport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. A criminal case
has been initiated in connection with events at Makhachkala
airport, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs
of Russia for the North Caucasus Federal District said, Trend
reports.
All the individuals involved in the riots will be detained and
brought to justice. Also, persons inciting riots and inciting
ethnic hatred will be held criminally liable.
A criminal case has been opened under Article 212 of the
Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (organizing mass riots
accompanied by violence, destruction of property, the use of
firearms, explosives or explosive devices, as well as armed
resistance to a government official).
“The identities of those who take part in the riots will be
established, since there is a video surveillance system at the
airport and in the surrounding areas,” the report says.
MENAFN29102023000187011040ID1107325755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.