Latvia's Interior Minister To Donate 12 Uavs To Ukrainian Police

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia will hand over 12 unmanned aerial vehicles to the Ukrainian National Police.

This was reported by Delfi , Ukrinform saw.

Earlier, Minister of Internal Affairs Richards Kozlovskis met in Lithuania with his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Klymenko. The parties discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and assistance to the population. The ministers also discussed the experience gained by police forces amid war.

In order to continue to deliver the necessary support to Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia, the State Police, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Fire and Rescue Service remain in close contact with Ukrainian government bodies, the report reads.

During the meeting with Klymenko, Kozlovskis confirmed that the Latvian Ministry of Internal Affairs will hand over 12 unmanned aerial vehicles to the National Police of Ukraine free of charge.

Kozlovskis, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Dmytro Trofimov and the Head of the State Border Service, General Guntis Pujats, met in Vilnius with the ministers of internal affairs and the heads of the border services of the three Baltic countries, Norway, Poland, Finland, and Ukraine, to discuss the security situation in the region, as well as joint action.

During the visit, Kozlovskis signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between Latvia and Lithuania in the fight against illegal migration. The memorandum envisages strengthening cooperation between the police and border guards of the two countries by creating joint communication channels for coordination.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Latvia's Seimas on Thursday passed at first reading the amendments to the Law on Road Traffic, which provide for a ban on vehicles with Russian license plates.