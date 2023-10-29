Yemen Condemns Israeli Occupation's Crimes Against Humanity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Yemeni government condemned on Sunday the continuous Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza Strip and targeting civilians, journalists and workers in the health sector.

In a statement, Yemen Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the Israeli occupation aggression as crimes against humanity and continuing the aggression is a flagrant challenge to international laws and resolutions.

The statement warned that the Israeli forces' land operations will further escalate the humanitarian crisis and its repercussions in the entire region, calling for an immediate ceasefire and guaranteeing delivering humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in a safe sustainable manner.

Yemen reiterated its solid stand with the legitimate rights of Palestinian people, and establishing an independent sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the Arab Peace Initiative and all related international resolutions. (end)

