Elizabeth Lukas Appointed CEO, Americas Of Autogenai

AutogenAI , an enterprise-level artificial intelligence company, has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Lukas as CEO, Americas. This appointment marks an important milestone for AutogenAI's expansion in the U.S. market, providing businesses with the power of generative artificial intelligence to streamline bid and proposal creation and increase win rates.

Lukas brings decades of experience as an entrepreneurial leader with a proven track record of driving growth and success for some of the world's top companies. Prior to joining AutogenAI, Lukas was CEO, Americas at Decoded Ltd. where she launched the UK startup into the U.S. market and drove 30%+ YOY growth. In her current role, Lukas will be responsible for propelling growth and the adoption of generative AI in business.

“We are living in a time of unprecedented technological advancement and generative artificial intelligence is at the forefront of this revolution,” said Lukas.“Businesses everywhere are recognizing the potential of AI to solve their most pressing growth challenges, and it is thrilling to be able to provide them with the solutions they need. We have already seen exceptional results in the UK and I'm excited to continue driving traction in the U.S.”

AutogenAI has experienced rapid growth since its inception in 2022. In one year, the company drove 100x revenue, closed a $22 Series A from Blossom Capital, and was awarded the AI Grant – a prestigious accelerator for AI startups. With 100 global employees, and success in the UK and Australian markets, AutogenAI has supported international businesses to win over $50M of additional work. Companies implementing AutogenAI's bespoke AI tool are reporting up to 85% cost savings and a 30% uplift in win rates.

“Elizabeth arrives at an important time for AutogenAI and will be instrumental to the development and growth of a primary market,” said AutogenAI founder and CEO, Sean Williams.“Following a year of rapid growth and customer feedback, we found our unique AI tool can increase the productivity of bid teams by eightfold, allowing businesses to focus on more strategic aspects of bidding. The US is the biggest procurement market in the world and we want to help organizations here benefit from the efficiencies and increased win rates that our software delivers.”

