Biden explains reasons behind striking Syria

(MENAFN) In a recent development, United States President Joe Biden has provided a legal rationale for the American airstrikes conducted in eastern Syria this week. The President asserted that these operations were a legitimate response to a series of drone and rocket attacks targeting United States forces in the region. In a letter addressed to United States lawmakers and published on Friday, the White House stated that these air operations fell within the scope of presidential war powers. They were carried out in the wake of multiple "attacks against United States personnel and facilities in Iraq and Syria" throughout the month.



President Biden detailed that on the night of October 26, 2023, US forces, under his direction, conducted targeted strikes against facilities in eastern Syria. These strikes specifically targeted sites utilized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups. The letter emphasized that the strikes were designed to establish a deterrent and were executed in a manner to minimize the risk of escalation and prevent civilian casualties. They were described as both "necessary and proportionate."



The Pentagon initially announced the military action on Thursday night, underscoring that the mission was executed in "self-defense" and with the sole objective of safeguarding and defending United States personnel in both Iraq and Syria. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder later confirmed that United States warplanes successfully targeted weapons and ammunition caches near the border town of al-Bukamal, asserting that "both facilities were destroyed."



While National Security Council spokesman John Kirby acknowledged that officials were still evaluating the operation, he issued a caution that United States forces would not hesitate to take further actions in their own self-defense. As the situation unfolds, the international community watches closely to understand the implications of these airstrikes and how they will shape the ongoing dynamics in the region.



