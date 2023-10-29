UAE urges UNSC conference in response to Israeli ground operations in Gaza

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has formally requested the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to convene an emergency meeting in response to Israel's announcement of an expanded ground operation in Gaza, as well as the disconnection of telecommunications networks. The request was conveyed by Shahad Matar, the UAE Mission to the UN Spokesperson, who posted the call for an urgent UNSC meeting on a social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter. Diplomats have indicated that the 15-member council is likely to hold the requested meeting as early as Sunday. In addition to seeking the UNSC session, the UAE has also expressed the desire for UN aid chief Martin Griffiths and Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency responsible for providing aid to Palestinians (UNRWA), to deliver briefings.



The UAE's formal request is underpinned by its strong condemnation of Israel's ground operations in the occupied Gaza Strip. The nation has conveyed deep concern over the escalation of Israeli military actions and the resulting exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis in the region. The UAE's concern primarily revolves around the potential for further loss of civilian lives as the situation in Gaza becomes increasingly dire.



The move to call for a UNSC meeting reflects the UAE's commitment to addressing the rapidly unfolding situation and underscores its efforts to raise international awareness regarding the developments in Gaza. The UNSC meeting will serve as a platform for international deliberations and potentially yield diplomatic responses to the ongoing conflict in the region. It remains a critical moment in the larger context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the international community will closely watch the outcomes of this urgent gathering of the Security Council.

