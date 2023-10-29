Russian Instructors Training Drone Operators In Belarus - Center For National Resistance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian instructors have been deployed in Belarus to train operators of unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance , Ukrinform saw.

"Belarusian partisans are observing the arrival of additional Russian instructors in the country to lead exercises in the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles," the report says.

The instructors are arriving at the 927th Air Force Training Center (military unit 92504, Bereza, Brest region). They are tasked with training drone operators for the armed forces of Belarus.

Russian unmanned aerial systems of various modifications are already in operation at the said center, including Supercam S100, S150, and S350.

"It is possible that later the Russians will recruit servicemen from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus to the ranks of their own army," the Center for National Resistance added.

As reported, Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said Russia may once again try to use Belarus at any moment to escalate aggression against Ukraine.