Al Sadd Go Top As Al Gharafa Edge Al Rayyan With Stoppage-Time Goal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd blanked Muaither 2-0 to regain top spot at the Expo Stars League (ESL) as Al Rayyan suffered a 4-3 defeat to Al Gharafa in thriller to slip to third place yesterday.

Defending champions Al Duhail, who were beaten by Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr 3-4 in an AFC Champions League (ACL) classic in Riyadh last week, returned to winning ways climbing to fourth in the top flight with a 2-1 win over Al Shamal.

Coming back from an emphatic 6-0 victory over Al Faisaly in a crucial ACL match, Al Sadd rode on a 42nd minute spot kick from Akram Afif and a strike by Hashim Ali in fourth minute of stoppage time at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium to claim their fifth victory from six matches that took them to 16 points.

With one game in hands, the Wolves lead second-placed Al Gharafa on goal difference while Al Rayyan, who were looking to stay on the summit at their home turf, slipped to third place with 15 points, two ahead of Al Duhail.

Farid Boulaya emerged as the star for Al Gharafa smashing the winner in fifth minute of stoppage time after Yacine Brahimi (44th minute penalty and 61st minute) and Yohan Boli (50th minute) scored for the winners at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Al Rayyan's goals were scored by Rodrigo Moreno (9), Achraf Bencharki (20) and Rodrigo Tabata (86).

Meanwhile, Yousef Aymen handed Al Duhail lead with a goal in 63rd minute with striker Almoez Ali scoring their second in 76th minute at Al Bayt Stadium. Al Shamal pulled one back with a penalty strike from Ricardo Jorge Pires Gomes but they ran out of time, suffering their fourth defeat of the season.