Rivne Community Receives 14 Generators From Buffett Foundation


10/28/2023 8:06:40 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rivne community received 14 generators worth over ₴24 million from The Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

“We accepted charitable aid from the Charity Fund 'Ukrainian Foundation' to municipal ownership,” the Rivne City Council reports.

In particular, 14 generators worth over UAH 24 million were purchased for Rivne community by The Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

As reported, a strategic stock of powerful generators is being accumulated in Rivne region to ensure power supply to large objects if necessary.

