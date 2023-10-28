Usha Partners With Reliance Digital To Roll Out Its New Ichef Range Of Premium Kitchen Appliances

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 27, 2023: Usha International, one of India's leading consumer durables brands, launched five new innovative kitchen appliances under its latest premium iChef range, at Reliance Digital in JVPD Scheme, Juhu, Mumbai. Crafted to offer cutting-edge cooking technology and timeless design, the product range caters to the modern consumer constantly on the lookout for innovative solutions that can help them to elevate and enhance their cooking experience. The newly launched products will be exclusively available at select Reliance Digital stores across India, in major cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mangalore, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Vizag.



The new products launched include:



. iChef Steam Oven



. iChef Heater Blender



. iChef Smart Air Fryer 5.5L



. iChef Smart Air Fryer – Digital 5L



. iChef Programmable Kettle



Each of these appliances are culinary powerhouses that enable consumers to create indulgent, delicious, and nutritious meals.



Speaking at the launch of iChef range, Sachin Anand, Senior Vice President - Retail & Company Shop at Usha said, "This move reiterates Usha's commitment to premiumisation and offers consumers the best-in-class technology that empowers them to make informed and healthy choices. Given their extensive reach and robust nationwide presence, Reliance Digital was the most obvious choice to collaborate with, and we are delighted to have them as our exclusive retail partner."



Speaking at the launch event, Reliance Digital spokesperson said,“We at Reliance Digital constantly endeavour to bring the best and the latest in technology for our customers across India. With the exclusive launch of the Usha iChef range, customers can now walk into our stores and experience kitchen solutions that are designed to not only deliver delicious meals but also uphold their commitment to a healthier lifestyle.”





