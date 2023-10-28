Azerbaijani Mps To Attend Meetings Of PABSEC Parliamentary Assembly

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the Milli Majlis Counting Commission Eldar Guliyev, as well as MPs Jala Ahmadova and Ramin Mammadov will visit the city of Istanbul, Türkiye, to attend the Committee meetings of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (PABSEC), Azernews reports.

As part of the visit, the head of the delegation Eldar Guliyev and MP Jala Ahmadova will participate in the meetings of the Committee on Legal and Political Affairs of the Parliamentary Assembly, while MP Ramin Mammadov will join the meetings of the Committee on Technological and Environmental Affairs.