QRCS Marks GCC Red Crescent Day

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) recently organised a package of events and forums to commemorate GCC Red Crescent Day, which takes place on October 23 of each year.

The participants in the events and forums included representatives and leaders from Qatar Red Crescent bodies and societies in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as well as representatives from the country's government bodies and institutions.

In honour of this occasion, QRCS organised a forum in Katara Cultural Village for volunteers of GCC Red Crescent Societies/Authorities, under the title,“Volunteering for a Sustainable Future in the Gulf,” in the presence of the Director of the Volunteering and Local Development Sector, Hussein Aman Al Ali, and the Director of the Communications and Public Relations Department, ohammed Rashid Al Marri and a number of volunteer leaders and volunteers from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, Emirates Red Crescent and Kuwaiti Red Crescent as well as a number of volunteers from Qatar Red Crescent with specialized knowledge in the fields of volunteer, relief and humanitarian work.

The forum witnessed a review of explanations about the mechanisms of volunteer work in various Gulf national bodies and societies, presented by Nouf Ali Al Hosani, Head of the Volunteer Qualification and Training Unit at the General Secretariat - Emirates Red Crescent, Khaldoun Al Enezi from Kuwaiti Red Crescent, Haya Abdullah Al Tamimi, Director of the Volunteer Affairs Department at Saudi Red Crescent Authority and Shouq Khaled Al Sulaiti. a volunteer at Qatar Red Crescent.

In this regard, Hussein Aman Al Ali, Director of the Volunteering and Local Development Sector, said,“The purpose of these events is to highlight the role of the Gulf Red Crescent in enhancing communication and cooperation between regional countries in the area, with regard to the humanitarian and volunteer aspect and the main role it provides in community service, in addition to partnership and coordination regarding work assignments jointly under the umbrella of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council and its subcommittees.”

Al Ali also expressed“Qatar Red Crescent's keenness to revive such joint Gulf events and organise such events that would achieve cooperation in the field of volunteering for the benefit of the region and achieve a sustainable Gulf vision.”

In order to assess the“WA MAN AHYAHA” programme offered by the Volunteering and Local Development Sector, QRCS organised a first aid course entitled“Be Prepared for Emergencies” which was presented by Dr. Ahmed Deeb Adlabi, Head of Health Education, at Musab Bin Omair Secondary School for Boys. Several school students attended the event, along with members of Shafallah Centre for Persons with Disabilities and representatives from the associations and organisations that were involved.

It is important to note that Qatar Red Crescent celebrates this day each year on October 23rd, which has been approved by the General Secretariat of the GCC in 2017.