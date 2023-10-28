Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Pawan Kalyan Spotted With Wife Anna Lezhneva Off To Italy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pawan Kalyan and his wife, Anna Lezhneva, were spotted at the airport on their way to Italy to attend the destination wedding festivities of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. The Balu star got clicked and papped by the paps in a red and green half-sleeve checkered shirt paired with a black coat and boots. He was carrying a book in his hand. The dapper and casual appearance of Pawan Kalyan at the airport captivated fans and bystanders alike. His wife, Anna Lezhneva, also made a stunning style statement, dressed casually in a white shirt, blue trousers, and white trainers.

As Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva embarked on their journey to Italy for the wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, it would be safe to say that fans have been eagerly awaiting more details from this star-studded occasion.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are ready and prepared to tie the knot and take their much-awaited wedding vows in an intimate and picturesque destination wedding on November 1. Mere days before the two actors are gearing up to get hitched for an eternity, their wedding invitation has leaked on social media. For those unaware, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will kick off their pre-wedding celebrations on October 30. The two actors plan to wed in a destination ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

A cocktail soiree will happen on October 30 at the scenic destination of Tuscany, Italy. Meanwhile, the Mehendi and Haldi celebrations will be held on October 31, to be exact. The much-awaited wedding will take place on November 1 in the presence of some of the biggest names in Telugu cinema. Undoubtedly, This is one of the highly awaited traditional and big-fat destination weddings in the Tollywood industry. This wedding is going to be a grand affair.

