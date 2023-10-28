Qatar Diabetes Association Holds Al Tahadi Gathering For Girls

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA) organised on Wednesday an entertaining and educational gathering to support girls living with diabetes.

The goal was to promote positive living with diabetes and cope with it with sufficient skills to keep it under control and enjoy their teenage years. Fifteen girls diagnosed with type I diabetes between the ages of twelve and fifteen participated in the gathering. Mandarin Oriental Hotel Doha hosted the gathering and provided the activities with the cooperation of QDA.

On the quality of the activities included in this gathering and their purpose, Dr. Abdulla Al Hamaq, Executive Director of Qatar Diabetes Association, said:“The various activities focused on enhancing the participants' skills in communication and teamwork, as well as exchanging experiences and expertise to build a strong support network between them and the Qatar Diabetes Association team.

The QDA nutrition workshop also had a focus on diabetes education with healthy snacks and assistance from a QDA dietitian and educator on carb counting and insulin coverage.