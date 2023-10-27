Germany Hands Over IRIS-T And Other Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine.

The updated list is published on the website of the Federal Government, Ukrinform reported.

The list includes one IRIS-T SLM air defense system (two have already been transferred) and missiles for them, as well as ammunition for MARS II multiple launch rocket systems.

The package also includes four armored personnel carriers; TRML-4D air surveillance radar (the Ukrainian Armed Forces now has four from Germany); eight VECTOR reconnaissance drones (124 were previously delivered); four GO12 ground surveillance radars (28 were previously delivered); and five surface drones (10 were previously delivered).

Six Border Guard Service vehicles (230 in total); five 8x8 HX81 heavy-duty semi-trailers and four semi-trailers (67 and 62, respectively, were previously delivered); and 10,000 protective goggles were also delivered.

As reported, last week Germany delivered another aid package to Ukraine, which included anti-aircraft guns, UAVs, tank tractors, etc.

Germany is the second largest country in terms of military and other aid to Ukraine.