Zelensky Discusses Situation In Middle East, Grain From Ukraine Initiative With President Of UAE

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The Head of State expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian aid from the UAE to Ukraine, including medicines, medical equipment, ambulances, and thousands of generators,” the President's Office informs .

President Zelensky emphasized the importance of the UAE and the Gulf's support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula. He thanked the United Arab Emirates for their participation in previous consultations of national security and foreign policy advisors and their willingness to send a representative to a meeting in Malta.

The Head of State spoke about the global humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine and invited the United Arab Emirates to participate in its implementation. He also invited the United Arab Emirates to take part in the upcoming second international summit on food security.

The interlocutors also discussed the situation in the Middle East. The President of Ukraine underscored the importance of protecting civilians and ensuring the uninterrupted operation of humanitarian corridors.

The leaders agreed to continue working on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement.