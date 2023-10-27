IIT Kanpur Offers Executive-Friendly Emasters Degree In Renewable Energy And E-Mobility

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kanpur, Oct 27 (KNN) The Indian Institute of Technology

(IIT) Kanpur has announced an eMasters degree program in Renewable Energy and e-Mobility which aims to build a capable and highly skilled workforce that can work towards environmental responsibility.

The eMasters program is designed by the Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Materials Science & Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.

It is an executive-friendly eMasters degree program does not require a GATE score to apply. It can be pursued without pausing professional careers. The flexibility to complete the program within 1-3 years has been provided as a bonus.

The e-Masters program in Renewable Energy and e-Mobility helps harness the possibilities as the world accelerates its shift from fossil fuels, curbing carbon emissions, and combating climate change.

The program presents a transformative journey towards innovative and eco-friendly solutions. It is tailored to expose the professionals to various technological aspects of this shift, including the generation side sources like photovoltaics, wind, batteries, hydrogen and the very fast-growing Electrical Vehicle domain.

The global renewable energy market is expected to reach nearly

USD 2 trillion

by 2030, requiring a highly skilled workforce to address challenges and seize opportunities.

The program's 60-credit curriculum, tailored for the industry, allows for seamless credit transfers towards higher education opportunities like MTech and PhD programs at IIT Kanpur, with the potential for waiving up to 60 credits. Participants also enjoy exclusive access to IIT Kanpur's incubation cell and extensive alum network, enriching their career advancement and networking prospects.

The cutting-edge eMasters degree programs, set to launch in

January 2024, have attracted over 600 professionals who are propelling their careers in pioneering domains. It's essential to note that, unlike many other diploma or professional courses, the eMasters degree program at IIT Kanpur confers formal Senate-approved degrees, which are awarded during convocation ceremonies.

