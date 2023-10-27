Shura Council Highlights Qatar's Counter-Terror Efforts At Parliamentary Summit In Luanda

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Luanda: The Shura Council affirmed that the State of Qatar is a strong supporter and active partner in international efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism.

This statement was made in a speech by member of the Shura Council H E Mohammed bin Mahdi Al Ahbabi, who is also the Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Union's Permanent Committee on Peace and International Security. The summit was held during the 147th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Angola, with the theme of the global response to the call of the Sahel region.

Al Ahbabi discussed Qatar's efforts in countering terrorism and its initiatives in this context. This includes hosting the United Nations Programme Office on Parliamentary Engagement in Preventing and Countering Terrorism, as well as Qatar's collaboration with various countries to enhance regional and international cooperation in this field, and its support of activities related to upholding the rule of law, enforcing it, and sharing information concerning terrorism and its financing.

He further pointed out that Qatar consistently advocates for a legal definition of terrorism to avoid stigmatizing any religion or specific ethnic group as terrorist. Qatar also calls for serious efforts to address the root causes of this phenomenon.

Al Ahbabi discussed the challenges faced by West African countries due to climate change, which has resulted in waves of migration towards urban areas, exacerbating problems such as poverty and crime.

He highlighted the efforts of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in preventing violent extremism and addressing the conditions conducive to terrorism, especially in the five Sahel countries. The Second Parliamentary Summit on Combating Terrorism and Violent Extremism aims to understand and address the relationship between good governance, coups, corruption, the spread of terrorism, and violent extremism. It also seeks to discuss various perspectives on the Sahel region crisis and translate global efforts, strategies, and international resolutions into concrete action.

Al Ahbabi, speaking on behalf of the Shura Council, reiterated Qatar's rejection of violence and terrorism, regardless of their motives and reasons, as they pose a threat to peoples and nations. He emphasized the need to continue and intensify efforts to eliminate and eradicate them.

He also spoke about Qatar's efforts and commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. He pointed out that Qatar's National Vision 2030 emphasizes the importance of social development, including the need for general security and safety.

Regarding strong and effective institutions, Al Ahbabi discussed Qatar's efforts to strengthen its institutions, aligning with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and supporting the Sustainable Development Goals. This includes capacity building and organizational development for national institutions.

He stressed the urgent need for peace and justice, emphasizing that achieving this goal relies on cooperation and collective action through strong, impartial, and transparent national institutions. He also called for the inclusion of Sustainable Development Goal 16 within national legislation and policies.

In a related context, Al Ahbabi highlighted Qatar's efforts in mediation and its stance that dialogue is the only way to resolve crises, given that conflicts, wars, and instability are major hindrances to development.

He expressed concern about the dire situation faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza due to the aggression that has targeted innocent civilians, which constitutes a blatant violation of human rights and a clear challenge to the international community.

In addition, the Shura Council participated in the meetings of the Permanent Committee on Sustainable Development at the Inter-Parliamentary Union's 147th General Assembly. Khaled bin Abbas Kamal Al Emadi, a member of the Shura Council, represented the council in the meeting.

During the meeting, the committee discussed enhancing access to affordable and environmentally friendly energy, ensuring innovation, responsibility, and equity. Al Emadi noted Qatar's achievements in the use of clean energy, such as hosting Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition, which provides a global platform for combating desertification and employing modern agricultural techniques.

He also highlighted Qatar's efforts to promote the use of clean energy, including the opening of the Al Kharsaah Solar Energy Plant and green initiatives, such as the initiative to plant 10 million trees by 2030, in alignment with the Green Middle East Initiative.

Moreover, Al Emadi mentioned Qatari investments in the electric vehicle industry, aimed at reducing carbon emissions by promoting environmentally friendly car manufacturing.

The 147th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and its accompanying meetings in Luanda, Angola, gathered a wide range of international parliamentary participation.