Gulf International Bank - Saud¬i Arabia Sponsors Tanween - Ithra’s Flagship Creativity Conference

(MENAFN- Fin mark communcations) Al Khobar – 26 October 2023: Gulf International Bank - Saudi Arabia (GIB - Saudi Arabia) today announced that it has signed a strategic sponsorship agreement with King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in support of its Tanween 2023 Conference taking place from 1st to 4th November 2023.



GIB - Saudi Arabia’s partnership with Ithra builds on the Bank’s commitment to supporting key economic, social and cultural development entities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially in the Eastern Province where GIB - Saudi Arabia is headquartered.



The partnership agreement was signed at a ceremony attended by GIB Group CEO Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi, and Khalid Al Zamil, Vice President of Public Affairs, Saudi Aramco.



Al-Helaissi said: “Ithra and GIB - Saudi Arabia’s partnership reflects GIB – Saudi Arabia’s CSR strategy to further extend its support to the youth segment of the community thus encouraging a creative and inspiration-fuelled environment. Ithra has a lot to offer both to the local community and on a global scale, and we are delighted to support its mission in promoting global experiences offerings, celebrating human potential and empowering creativity.”



Director of King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), Mr. Abdullah Al Rashid explained that partnerships are an essential and an important element in developing talents, exchanging experiences, and supporting the creative environment in general, and this greatly contributes to the development of the creative sector in the Kingdom.



He also pointed out that through organising Tanween, Ithra’s annual creativity conference, the Center seeks to involve and promote creative industries and the culture of innovation. At the conference, experts and speakers from around the world present the participants with a pivotal opportunity to gain knowledge and discover different experiences. Tanween also presents challenges that offer an open invitation for change and inspiration, and in new and innovative ways, turn ideas into marketable investment opportunities.



In its sixth edition this year, Tanween is one of the largest creativity platforms in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and has hosted more than 200,000 visitors over the past five years. Since its inception, Tanween has connected changemakers and innovators with global subject-matter experts through panels and workshops.





