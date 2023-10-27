Pro-Armenian Ramaswamy Becomes Target Of Laughter With His Next Gaffes

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Vivek Ramaswamy, who did not know what he was thinking and even
lost his self-control while talking about Armenia, confused the
world map and turned himself into a laughing stock. Perhaps it
would not be surprising for an ordinary person to do this. But such
illiteracy of a candidate who wants to lead America can even be
considered the greatest tragedy in American history.
It can also be said that Ramaswamy, of Indian origin,
momentarily lost himself from the Armenian euphoria. However, it is
difficult to call this true love or some kind of effect of the
bribe he received for the next of his unprofessionally prepared
campaign against Azerbaijan.
Having no proper knowledge of the history of the Caucasus, he
has the audacity to accuse Azerbaijan of supporting the separatist
views of the Hay (Armenians). Taking advantage of the popularity
and illiteracy of the part of the American population that supports
him, pro-Armenian Ramaswamy, using the cover and support of the
Armenian Diaspora, groundlessly condemns Azerbaijan over the
so-called ethnic cleansing against Armenians in Garabagh, and
opposes U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan in a talk held at the
Hudson Institute.
The United States of America, experiencing cataclysms, economic
and social decline of population, derailment of a dozen (as if by
accident) trains with food and chemical waste spills, critical
percentages of mass murders for 2023 to the mark of more than 500
cases, hundreds of fires at socially and nationally important
factories, the national debt has reached the mark of 33 trillion
dollars, and yet there is someone who will take up the problems of
Armenians and baselessly condemn Azerbaijan.
The candidate himself, while playing to the public with
President Trump's words about the "deep state" that he needs to end
and prevent the start of World War 3, conducted interviews with
noted "conspiracy theorist" Ales Jones to keep the masses in the
same ignorance as Jones once did on his InfoWars channel. So why
does candidate Vivek, while preaching and promising like America's
45th President to drain the swamp of the deep state, find time to
promote a false story about Martian Armenians settling the Earth
and condemn Azerbaijan? Maybe the candidate and the Hays are united
by India?
According to British expert and journalist Neil Watson, who made
a comment for AZERNEWS , there are several reasons
explaining the anti-Azerbaijani bias of the candidate. First of
all, the British journalist noted that Ramaswamy represents the
American dream, where he became a billionaire as the son of
immigrants.
"He desperately wants to attract to support his presidential
campaign the wealthy, vocal, and politically active
Armenian-American diaspora, which is one of the most active
supporters of the illegal Armenian occupation of Garabagh and seven
surrounding territories. Second, it is of South Indian Hindu
origin. Historically, Soviet influence in India was significant,
and so he has a natural predisposition to an Armenian point of
view. In addition, there are parallels between the Kashmir and
Garabagh issues, with India supporting Armenia, while Pakistan
unequivocally supports Azerbaijan and does not even recognise
Armenia's independence," the expert said.
Another issue that binds the candidate, according to the
journalist, is that as a young man, Ramaswamy was immersed in the
machinations of the American religious right, most of whom support
the Republican Party, and so it is a win-win for a presidential
candidate to support a Christian country against what is classified
as an Islamic country, which largely supports the victim mentality
of Armenia.
According to Watson, the years-long PR campaign deployed by the
Armenian diaspora, especially in the U.S. and France, has
contributed to making only the Armenian voice heard in political
circles.
"However, until it is proven that any laws have been violated,
nothing can be done to stop it. Moreover, European politicians and
media are overwhelmingly anti-Islamic and Turkophobic. Azerbaijan
should develop an effective lobbying strategy in all countries and
international organisations so that its rightful position is
understood and heard," the journalist added.
The ongoing pro-Armenian statements of politicians in most of
the countries of the "Crusader" powers have increased in great
progression. After Azerbaijan achieved justice on its territory by
conducting a successful anti-terrorist action in eradicating
separatists from Garabagh, false statements and condemnations of
Baku in political circles continued unabated, and this can be
traced back to Ramaswamy's talk at the Hudson Institute.
