Pro-Armenian Ramaswamy Becomes Target Of Laughter With His Next Gaffes





Abbas Ganbay Read more

Vivek Ramaswamy, who did not know what he was thinking and even lost his self-control while talking about Armenia, confused the world map and turned himself into a laughing stock. Perhaps it would not be surprising for an ordinary person to do this. But such illiteracy of a candidate who wants to lead America can even be considered the greatest tragedy in American history.

It can also be said that Ramaswamy, of Indian origin, momentarily lost himself from the Armenian euphoria. However, it is difficult to call this true love or some kind of effect of the bribe he received for the next of his unprofessionally prepared campaign against Azerbaijan.

Having no proper knowledge of the history of the Caucasus, he has the audacity to accuse Azerbaijan of supporting the separatist views of the Hay (Armenians). Taking advantage of the popularity and illiteracy of the part of the American population that supports him, pro-Armenian Ramaswamy, using the cover and support of the Armenian Diaspora, groundlessly condemns Azerbaijan over the so-called ethnic cleansing against Armenians in Garabagh, and opposes U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan in a talk held at the Hudson Institute.

The United States of America, experiencing cataclysms, economic and social decline of population, derailment of a dozen (as if by accident) trains with food and chemical waste spills, critical percentages of mass murders for 2023 to the mark of more than 500 cases, hundreds of fires at socially and nationally important factories, the national debt has reached the mark of 33 trillion dollars, and yet there is someone who will take up the problems of Armenians and baselessly condemn Azerbaijan.

The candidate himself, while playing to the public with President Trump's words about the "deep state" that he needs to end and prevent the start of World War 3, conducted interviews with noted "conspiracy theorist" Ales Jones to keep the masses in the same ignorance as Jones once did on his InfoWars channel. So why does candidate Vivek, while preaching and promising like America's 45th President to drain the swamp of the deep state, find time to promote a false story about Martian Armenians settling the Earth and condemn Azerbaijan? Maybe the candidate and the Hays are united by India?

According to British expert and journalist Neil Watson, who made a comment for AZERNEWS , there are several reasons explaining the anti-Azerbaijani bias of the candidate. First of all, the British journalist noted that Ramaswamy represents the American dream, where he became a billionaire as the son of immigrants.







"He desperately wants to attract to support his presidential campaign the wealthy, vocal, and politically active Armenian-American diaspora, which is one of the most active supporters of the illegal Armenian occupation of Garabagh and seven surrounding territories. Second, it is of South Indian Hindu origin. Historically, Soviet influence in India was significant, and so he has a natural predisposition to an Armenian point of view. In addition, there are parallels between the Kashmir and Garabagh issues, with India supporting Armenia, while Pakistan unequivocally supports Azerbaijan and does not even recognise Armenia's independence," the expert said.

Another issue that binds the candidate, according to the journalist, is that as a young man, Ramaswamy was immersed in the machinations of the American religious right, most of whom support the Republican Party, and so it is a win-win for a presidential candidate to support a Christian country against what is classified as an Islamic country, which largely supports the victim mentality of Armenia.

According to Watson, the years-long PR campaign deployed by the Armenian diaspora, especially in the U.S. and France, has contributed to making only the Armenian voice heard in political circles.

"However, until it is proven that any laws have been violated, nothing can be done to stop it. Moreover, European politicians and media are overwhelmingly anti-Islamic and Turkophobic. Azerbaijan should develop an effective lobbying strategy in all countries and international organisations so that its rightful position is understood and heard," the journalist added.

The ongoing pro-Armenian statements of politicians in most of the countries of the "Crusader" powers have increased in great progression. After Azerbaijan achieved justice on its territory by conducting a successful anti-terrorist action in eradicating separatists from Garabagh, false statements and condemnations of Baku in political circles continued unabated, and this can be traced back to Ramaswamy's talk at the Hudson Institute.

<p></p> <p>In a conversation with Michael Doran of the Hudson Institute, described as "the most ardent supporter of Azerbaijan in Washington," Ramaswamy made the misfire of referring to Garabagh as part of Armenia, calling it "Nagorno-Karabakh" where he was immediately corrected by Michael Doran that the candidate may not believe and check it out on Google Map that Garabagh is Azerbaijan, and this has been confirmed by the world community, as has the Prime Minister of Armenia, and is important to know for the education of America's population.</p> <p>"In addition to wanting to garner political support and deeply held personal beliefs based on his background, I am sure Ramaswamy is pursuing his own interests. He wants to enlist the support of Armenian industrialists as well as their Jewish and conservative Christian counterparts for his next biotech venture. Ramaswamy worships money, and that's basically his only motivation." British expert Neil Watson added in conclusion.</p> <p>It is important to add information linking Armenians to India. Any aggression, ethnic cleansing, or annexation policy has a serious ideological justification and, of course, structures.</p> <p>According to official information, the first Armenian-language newspaper was published on October 16, 1794, in Madras, India. This day is National Press Day in modern Armenia. It must have surprised many people that the first Armenian newspaper was published in India. The largest Armenian community at that time lived exactly in India, mainly in Madras. It can be assumed that if Armenian society continues with this kind of mentality, they can claim territory in India in the next hundreds of years.</p> <p>----</p> <p>Abbas Ganbay is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow him on Twitter:</p> <p>@Noend33 </p>