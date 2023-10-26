Retro Art Resurgence: Vintage Art Styles Make A Comeback In New York's Trendy Galleries

(MENAFN- USA Art News) What is retro art style?

Retro art style is usually popular with romantic and creative people. This art direction is consistently popular among older people in Europe and the USA. Retro art style is a style that imitates or is consciously derivative of lifestyles, trends, or art forms from the historical past, including in music, fashion, fashion, or relationships. It may also be known as“vintage-inspired”.

The term“retro” has been used since the 1960s to describe, on the one hand, new artifacts that self-consciously refer to certain ways, motifs, techniques and materials of the past. But on the other hand, many people use this term to classify styles that were created in the past. Retro aesthetics

refers to new things that reflect the features of the past.

The English word retro comes from the Latin prefix retro, meaning“backward”. In France, the word rétro, short for rétrospectif, gained cultural currency through the reappraisal of Charles de Gaulle and France's role in World War II. The retro 1970s French regime re-emphasizes the behavior of French civilians during the Nazi occupation in films and novels. The term rétro was soon applied to nostalgic French fashions that recalled the same period.

Soon after, retro was introduced into the English language by the fashion and culture press, where it offered a rather cynical revival of older but relatively recent fashions. Most often, retro is used to describe objects and settings of the recent past that no longer seem modern. Unlike more traditional forms of revival,“retro art” involves a half-ironic, half-passionate examination of the recent past.

Retro art style is a genre of pop art that was developed in the 1940s and 1950s in response to the need for bold, eye-catching graphics that were easy to reproduce on the simple printing presses available at the time.

Is Retro Aesthetics popular today?

According to new research from omnichannel customer engagement platform Emarsys, three in five (60%) U.S. consumers regularly buy vintage items, with a significant number yearning to return to the shopping experience of decades past.

23% of American shoppers buy vintage items to decorate their home, 19% for purely sentimental reasons, and 17% as a retro hobby. Based on these data, we can come to the conclusion that retro aesthetics is gaining popularity.

Vintage art styles are popular in fashion, interior design, and music. It's no surprise that retro art is a big hit in New York galleries.

Where to find retro art in New York?

If retro art attracts you, you have probably wondered more than once where is the best place to buy it.

The gallery at 200 Lex is one of the best places to buy vintage art. Sponsored by Incollect

This groundbreaking space brings 50 of the finest antique, vintage and 21st century dealers to the New York Design Center and transforms the dynamic of this once design-only building into a progressive, integrated design resource. Located on the 10th floor of the New York Design Center.

At The Vintage Art Gallery you will definitely find something that will please any connoisseur of retro art. In the Ancient Art Gallery you will find beautiful antique works of art.