CNH's Eighth Edition Of A Sustainable Year - Excelling In ESG

(MENAFN- 3BL) CNH Industrial demonstrates its commitment to a sustainable future with the eighth edition of A Sustainable Year. The digital magazine features innovation and sustainability developments from the past year, and complements the publication of the company's latest Sustainability Report . This edition focuses on key priorities for CNH: Carbon Footprint; Circularity & Eco-Efficiency; and Inclusion, Equity & Engagement.

This edition spotlights how the company made a positive impact as a business. CNH supported local communities around the world through education and youth training. From R&D, they showcased New Holland Agriculture's (a brand of CNH Industrial) T7 LNG Methane Power Tractor, the first dynamic simulator for agriculture; and their electrified agriculture and construction machinery. Investments in agronomic tech, advancements in automation, and excellence in remanufacturing were also showcased.

The publication also includes thought leadership pieces from industry and academic experts who provide insight on implementing sustainable practices.

All the stories in A Sustainable Year are a testament to CNH's role in sustainably advancing the noble work of farmers and builders. The company's achievements continue to be recognized with their inclusion in the Top 1% of the S&P Global ESG Score 2022 and continued place in the CDP annual A-List for efforts in tackling climate change.

Read the interactive digital magazine at: bit/CNH_ASY_8