Militants Killed In Jammu And Kashmir Encounter Rose To Five - Indian Police

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Indian police sources said on Thursday that three more militants were gunned down in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district taking the toll so far in the operation to five.

The Press Trust of India said quoting Additional Director General of Police of Kashmir Vijay Kumar that three more militants were gunned down while thwarting an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district's Machhil sector.

Earlier, the security forces announced killing of two militants in a joint operation carried out by the army, the Kashmir Police and the intelligence agencies. (pick up previous)

