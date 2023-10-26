Enemy Again Attacks Nikopol District With Kamikaze Drones, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, October 26, the Russian army again shelled Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, using heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, the district center was targeted twice. In the evening, Pokrovsk community was hit," Lysak said.

According to him, a private enterprise and three residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, no casualties have been reported.

The consequences of the attacks are still being clarified, Lysak added.

In other districts of the region, there were no enemy strikes

As reported, the day before, the enemy attacked Nikopol district, including Myrove community, as well as Nikopol city, three times with drones and artillery.