World's Elite Men's And Women's Players To Compete In World Tennis League In Abu Dhabi For Season 2

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2023 (WAM) – Folowing a stellar success of the World Tennis League's inaugural season last year, organisers announced that the second season, the Greatest Show on Court, will welcome 16 of the world's biggest names in tennis, at Yas Island's Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from December 21-24.

World's elite men's and women's players, including Women's world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and men's world No 3 Daniil Medvedev, are among the top tennis stars who will feature in Season Two.

In a thrilling roster of the world's best, World Tennis League confirmed the addition of Medvedev, as well as world No 5 and Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, and world No 6 and 2023 Grand Slam quarter-finalist, Andrey Rublev.

The format will see the players split into four teams with two matches every day from day one to three with categories including men's and women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles. The top two teams will play for title on December 24, the final day of the event.