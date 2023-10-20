International Conference Participant Address President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

Participants of the international conference "Neo-colonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" held in Baku have made an address to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The appeal was read out by Abbas Abbasov, executive director of the Baku Initiative Group Public Association.

The petition states:

"We, the participants of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" Conference organized by the Baku Initiative Group, held in Baku on October 20, 2023, express our deep gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the people of Azerbaijan for their sincere and kind hospitality in the capacity of the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement.

As participants of the conference, we highly appreciate the address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and thank His Excellency for his consistent support in our rightful work for justice and freedom.

Also, we highly appreciate the adherence to the basic principles of the Non-Aligned Movement of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the norms and principles of international law as well as the goals and principles established in the UN Charter.

We welcome the work done by Azerbaijan during the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, the initiatives it has put forward and the steps it has taken in the direction of expanding the organization's activities and increasing its influence in the international world, especially its decisive position in the fight against colonialism.

We like the efforts of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the direction of establishing a world order based on a fair international order. In this regard, the laying of the foundation of the "Baku Process" on decolonization in July 2023, the holding of authoritative measures within the framework of this process in a short period of time will contribute to effective work on decolonization, our voice of justice will be heard by the international community. We appreciate your contribution to bringing it to our attention.

We are sure that as a result of our joint righteous struggle and the increasing demands of the world community in this regard, it will help to take the necessary steps related to decolonialism and ensure our natural rights and freedoms.

We confirm the correctness and relevance of our principled positions reflected in the final documents of the events organized by the Baku Initiative Group in July this year in Baku and in September in New York.

As the chairman of the Socialist and National KANAK Freedom Front (FLNKS), which is fighting for the independence of New Caledonia, in the capacity of the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, support in obtaining the opinion of the International Court of Justice regarding the results of the 3rd referendum for independence in New Caledonia held on December 12, 2021, from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan asks to be shown," the appeal reads.