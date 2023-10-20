International Conference Participant Address President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Participants of the international conference "Neo-colonialism:
Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" held in Baku have made an
address to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The appeal was read out by Abbas Abbasov, executive director of
the Baku Initiative Group Public Association.
The petition states:
"We, the participants of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human
Rights and Injustice" Conference organized by the Baku Initiative
Group, held in Baku on October 20, 2023, express our deep gratitude
to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev,
and the people of Azerbaijan for their sincere and kind hospitality
in the capacity of the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement.
As participants of the conference, we highly appreciate the
address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham
Aliyev, and thank His Excellency for his consistent support in our
rightful work for justice and freedom.
Also, we highly appreciate the adherence to the basic principles
of the Non-Aligned Movement of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well
as the norms and principles of international law as well as the
goals and principles established in the UN Charter.
We welcome the work done by Azerbaijan during the chairmanship
of the Non-Aligned Movement, the initiatives it has put forward and
the steps it has taken in the direction of expanding the
organization's activities and increasing its influence in the
international world, especially its decisive position in the fight
against colonialism.
We like the efforts of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the
direction of establishing a world order based on a fair
international order. In this regard, the laying of the foundation
of the "Baku Process" on decolonization in July 2023, the holding
of authoritative measures within the framework of this process in a
short period of time will contribute to effective work on
decolonization, our voice of justice will be heard by the
international community. We appreciate your contribution to
bringing it to our attention.
We are sure that as a result of our joint righteous struggle and
the increasing demands of the world community in this regard, it
will help to take the necessary steps related to decolonialism and
ensure our natural rights and freedoms.
We confirm the correctness and relevance of our principled
positions reflected in the final documents of the events organized
by the Baku Initiative Group in July this year in Baku and in
September in New York.
As the chairman of the Socialist and National KANAK Freedom
Front (FLNKS), which is fighting for the independence of New
Caledonia, in the capacity of the Chairman of the Non-Aligned
Movement, support in obtaining the opinion of the International
Court of Justice regarding the results of the 3rd referendum for
independence in New Caledonia held on December 12, 2021, from the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan asks to be shown," the
appeal reads.
MENAFN20102023000195011045ID1107276894
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.